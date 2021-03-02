Craig McArthur joins the National Operations team at DKI Canada

KITCHENER, ON, MAR. 2, 2021/insPRESS/ – Based out of Kitchener, ON, Craig will be joining DKI as the Manager of Operational Excellence & Service Standards on March 3, 2021.

Craig began his career in property restoration nearly 20 years ago in 2001, holding positions ranging from Water Technician, Construction Coordinator, Production Manager, Project Manager and Operations Manager. Through the years he has been able to gain practical experience in all aspects of the restoration industry.

For the past seven years, Craig has worked for a national Third-Party Administrator as a Senior District Manager, focusing on performance and driving improved outcomes.

“We are thrilled to have Craig join our team,” says Natasha Pinto, Vice President of Operations at DKI Canada. “His experience, unique skill set and passion for performance is the perfect fit for our network.”

As the Manager of Operational Excellence & Service Standards, Craig will be working with the DKI National Operations team and our members to continue to drive DKI forward as the Industry Leader and Clients’ Partner of Choice.

About DKI Canada

DKI Canada is the leader in the Canadian property restoration with 90 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include: emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.