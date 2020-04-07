Crawford & Company® Welcomes Karen Bain as National Account Executive

Toronto, ON, April 7, 2020/InsPress/ – Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, announces the appointment of Karen Bain as national account executive. Reporting to Jeff Setterington, vice president of sales, Bain will be focused on developing growth strategies with insurers, brokers and MGA’s for all of Crawford’s global service lines, with specific attention to Contractor Connection®.

“We are excited to have Karen join our team. She is a talented business development professional who is well-versed in the different aspects of the insurance industry. We are confident that her expertise will be instrumental in bringing our innovative solutions to new markets as we continue to fulfill our mission to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities,” said Jeff Setterington.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Karen’s roles have been in sales, underwriting, claims and risk management. Most recently with HSB (formerly BI&I), Karen worked with both brokers and insurers to drive substantial company growth. She also honed her skills at Travelers and AMEC America where she underwrote and managed risk for a large engineering firm.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Greg Smith

Chief Client Officer, Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.

Email: Greg.Smith@crawco.ca

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), Crawford & Company® 5335 Triangle Parkway NW Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

