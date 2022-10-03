CRU GROUP Announces Additional Service Location in Maritime, Canada

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 3, 2022/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced the addition of a new service location in Halifax, NS to continue the Company’s continued growth across North America. This new Maritime location reinforces CRU GROUP’s service delivery in Canada and positions the Company for increased capacity coast-to-coast.

CRU GROUP’s Halifax location providing a vital presence and strengthens the Company’s development in the Maritime provinces and comes under the leadership of Russ Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President and North American Director of Transportation Services.

Supporting this expansion, Mark Mikkelson joins CRU GROUP as a Senior Adjuster. Mikkelson’s experience spans over 15 years with large loss and commercial property claims as well as working across North America and Australia with catastrophe events.

“The addition of Mark immediately following the landfall of Hurricane Fiona enables CRU GROUP to provide better, faster local service to our clients and their customers.” said Repinski. “We are delighted to have someone with his experience handling major catastrophes who is also a local resident.”

“I am excited to join the CRU GROUP family.” Mikkelson stated. “It is an honour to represent the team in assisting my neighbours here in Halifax and surrounding communities in the aftermath of Fiona and I look forward to contributing to our provided services across the Maritimes.”

Mikkelson will report to the Senior Vice President and North American Director of Transportation Services, Russ Fitzgerald and will be operating from the Maritimes.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com