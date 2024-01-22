CRU GROUP Announces New Addition to Canadian Executive Team

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 22, 2024/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Roger Persad has joined the company as Vice President of Operations for Eastern Canada.

Persad brings an impressive 36-year track record in the insurance industry, building a strong foundation with national accounts. With pivotal roles serving Lloyd’s and the London Market, he successfully established his operational skills. Over the last 15 years, Persad has focused his expertise on key performance indicators relative to auto, property, and liability claims, demonstrating a committed dedication to operational efficiency.

“We look forward to Roger bringing his extensive expertise to CRU GROUP,” states David Repinski. “Those who have had the privilege of collaborating with him previously can attest to his exceptional professionalism and capabilities.”

Persad will be focused on supporting our strategic initiatives around growth, staffing and service delivery.

Persad adds, “I look forward to this opportunity in joining the CRU GROUP family and in addition to working with the broader staff, I am excited to work with Russ and the CRU GROUP Canadian Leadership Team. I believe my extensive experience will contribute to the continued focus on prioritizing client needs, identifying solutions, and exceeding expectations, all which are key to achieving our goals.”

Based in Toronto, ON, Persad will serve on the Canadian Leadership Team and will report to Russ Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President and North American Director of Transportation Services.

______________________________________________________________________

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com