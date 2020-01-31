CRU GROUP Announces New Addition to Head New Service Offering

Dallas, Texas, February 3, 2020/InsPress/ – David Repinski, U.S. CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that W. Tyler Quiett, has joined the company as Director of Estimating Services.

In this role, Mr. Quiett is responsible for CRU GROUP’s new Desk Estimating Service. This client-dedicated unit comprised of the company’s Estimators collaborates with contractors to complete their damage estimates in accordance with applicable Insurer guidelines.

“The new Estimating Unit represents a strategic expansion of CRU GROUP’s services. Tyler’s combination of loss adjusting and contractor estimating experience ideally positions him to lead this initiative for us” says Mr. Repinski. “We are excited to bring this new service to the U.S. Market and assist in efficiently helping policyholders restore their property after a loss.”

Mr. Quiett will lead the Estimating Unit based out of CRU GROUP’s Dallas Office. He will report directly to the U.S. CEO.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman Group International and insurance educational and accredited continuing education services through The Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada.

