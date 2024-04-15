CRU GROUP Announces New Addition to U.S. Leadership

DALLAS, TX, APRIL 15, 2024/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Ryan Barrett has joined the company as Vice President for their U.S. Northeast Region.

Barrett will be responsible for advancing the Company’s business development and client relationships throughout the Northeast while also furthering the CRU GROUP brand presence within the region. Barrett’s primary focus will be on business development and nurturing the Company’s expanding client base in the region. He will also serve as a member of the U.S. Leadership Team and play a key role in shaping and executing the Company’s strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan to our CRU GROUP Family. His outgoing personality and professionalism endeared him to us before he started” said Repinski. “A big part of our success comes from our culture and Ryan will be a great fit!”

Bringing an impressive background in insurance services, Barrett developed strong connections and his roles have been pivotal in driving revenue growth and cultivating new client relationships. Barrett excels in managing key accounts and ensures the highest level of service and satisfaction. His expertise extends to strategically expanding revenue streams and establishing partnerships that contributed to organizational growth and success.

Barrett adds, “I am honoured and excited to join the CRU GROUP team. From the outside looking in, CRU GROUP’s commitment to culture and service is second to none and I am excited to now be a part of that. The years of experience and knowledge within CRU GROUP provides me with an incredible opportunity to grow. I look forward to developing relationships with our current client base as well as future clients through quality service and communication.”

Mr. Barrett is based in Philadelphia and reports to the CEO.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com