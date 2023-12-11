CRU GROUP Announces New National Account Executive

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 11, 2023/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Brad Smith has joined the Company as National Account Executive.

Smith brings 30+ years experience in the insurer, broker, loss adjusting and restoration segments of the insurance industry. His proficiency in business development is enhanced by his dedication to optimizing growth through collaborative efforts and the implementation of strategic business plans aimed at securing profits and nurturing enduring partnerships.

Repinski states, “Our growth in the Canadian and U.S. Markets has resulted in our offering a larger suite of services to an increased number of clients. Enhancing our leadership team allows us to effectively support a larger and more complex CRU GROUP enterprise. We welcome Brad at a moment when we see opportunities for growth in the Canadian Market, recognizing a demand for reliable alternatives”.

Smith will be focused on the account management and sales of CRU GROUP’s Canadian CAT and Daily clients and will also work closely with the Company’s market-facing colleagues in the U.S. to develop more cross-border opportunities.

Smith adds, “I am honoured and excited to be joining the CRU GROUP Team and am eager to collaborate with Clients to enhance service expectations and drive strategic business plans together. The adherence to our foundation and principles has allowed us to grow and expand our range of services. I look forward to continuing this success and expansion with our existing and new partners”.

Mr. Smith is based in Toronto and will report to Russ Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President and North American Director of Transportation Services. He will serve on both the Canadian and North American Leadership Teams.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

