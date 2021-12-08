CRU GROUP Responds to British Columbia State of Emergency

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 8, 2021/insPRESS/ – CRU GROUP remains committed to supporting their clients and insureds affected by the record-breaking and catastrophic flooding that has led to the extension of the BC state of emergency.

The flood aftermath of the recent “atmospheric river” has left thousands displaced. As those in the province shift their focus to recovery and repair, our teams remain available to assist with providing support to flood-stricken communities.

“Our Adjusters are deployed assisting the people, businesses and municipalities impacted by these tragic events. CRU GROUP is committed to delivering our services to those who have experienced loss, not just from these floods but also a devastating wildfire season, with ease and reassurance during this challenging time” said CEO, David Repinski.

CRU GROUP is steadfast in being ready to provide support to our fellow Canadians in need and with our increased presence in Western Canada, we are able to dedicate resources to these events on a moment’s notice.

