CRU GROUP Strengthens Western Canada Team with New Addition

TORONTO, ON, MAY 30, 2023/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced the Company has strengthened its team in western Canada with the addition of Tania Schwartzenberger as Senior Adjuster in Alberta.

Schwartzenberger brings over 12 years of industry experience specializing in complex auto claims, property, and investigative assessments. Her valuable skills and expertise further enhance CRU GROUP’s ability to respond effectively to daily and catastrophe claims and provide support to their clients.

“Our team in western Canada continues to grow with highly reputable industry professionals. We are pleased to take the next step in fulfilling our strategy by welcoming Tania to our CRU GROUP family” said Repinski.

By bolstering their team in Alberta, CRU GROUP broadens their response capabilities, delivers consistently fast cycle times, and reinforces their position in the Canadian market. This latest addition aligns with the Company’s focus and expansion.

Ms. Schwartzenberger will report to Russ Fitzgerald, Senior Vice President and North American Director of Transportation Services, and will be based in Calgary, Alberta.

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

