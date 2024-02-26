CRU GROUP Welcomes New Vice President & U.S. CAT Director

DALLAS, TX, FEBRUARY 26, 2024/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Eduardo Weigend has joined the Company as Vice President & CAT Director for its operations in the United States.

With over 10 years of insurance claims management experience, Weigend brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. In this position Weigend will be responsible for CRU GROUP’s U.S. Catastrophe Operations and related client facing duties.

Weigend states, “I am honored to lead the U.S. Catastrophe team at CRU GROUP during this pivotal time. I look forward to leveraging our global capabilities and collaborative approach to provide best-in-class solutions, empowering our Clients to navigate complex catastrophe risks with confidence.”

“We are fortunate to have someone with Eduardo’s skills, work ethic and attitude leading this critical service line of our business.” said Repinski, “CAT is where our Client’s brand comes under strain, and we need a formidable response to help them preserve their image and deliver on their promises.”

Weigend’s role is essential, given CRU GROUP’s catastrophe services roots. His addition to the team will be instrumental in delivering the Company’s U.S. CAT response to ensure a swift and effective servicing of events that impact our Clients and their customers.

Based in Austin, Texas, Weigend will report to the CEO and serve on the U.S. Leadership Team.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com