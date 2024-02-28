CSIO Announces 2024 Members’ Meeting and Reception Featuring Keynote Cybersecurity Speaker Andrew Kirsch, Founder and CEO of Kirsch Group

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 28, 2024/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce its 2024 Members’ Meeting and Reception will feature a keynote address by Andrew Kirsch, Founder and CEO of Kirsch Group. The annual meeting takes place on April 18 at the One King West Hotel in Toronto.

Introducing Keynote Speaker Andrew Kirsch, Cybersecurity Expert

Andrew Kirsch, a graduate of Brown University in Public Policy, has alm­ost 20 years of experience in security, having worked in both public and private sectors. He founded Kirsch Group, a risk consultancy firm helping government, corporate and private clients identify and mitigate security threats. Additionally, Mr. Kirsch was the first Department Security Officer of Ontario’s Office of the Provincial Security Advisor with a mandate to enhance information and network security across the Ontario Public Service. Prior to this, he served as an intelligence officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, where he held roles as a policy analyst and a field investigator ultimately leading teams on covert warranted special operations. Mr. Kirsch speaks regularly on the growing cybersecurity threats in Canada and what we can do to better protect ourselves.

“CSIO looks forward to celebrating our achievements together with members at our 2024 Members’ Meeting and Reception,” said Catherine Smola, President & CEO of CSIO. “We are pleased to have Andrew Kirsch as our keynote speaker, where he will provide knowledgeable insights on cybersecurity.”

In addition to Mr. Kirsch’s keynote address, the event will include a look back at CSIO’s 2023 accomplishments, followed by a member reception after the presentation.

Registration is complimentary for CSIO members who are invited to RSVP to CSIO’s 2024 Members’ Meeting and Reception.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry technology association of property and casualty insurers, vendors and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to driving innovative solutions that enable the best insurance experience in Canada by overseeing the development, implementation, and maintenance of technology Standards and solutions, such as CSIOnet, eDocs, and My Proof of Insurance. For more information, visit csio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Debbie Vassos, BBA, CDMP | Manager, Marketing & Communications

110 Yonge Street, Suite 500 | Toronto, ON M5C 1T4

(416) 360-1773 x 1721 | 1 (800) 463-2746 x 1721

dvassos@csio.com | www.csio.com