CSIO Congratulates Optiom Inc. on Achieving their Compliance Certification and Eliminating all Z-Codes

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 19, 2024/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that Optiom Inc. has achieved their Compliance Certification by eliminating all custom codes (Z-Codes) and adhering to CSIO Standards. The Certification attests that Optiom has only programmed the approved industry Standards in their data exchange with brokers.

By obtaining CSIO Compliance Certification and removing all custom codes, Optiom Inc. demonstrates a commitment to providing their broker partners with standardized policy data. Insurers who program these Standards build broker confidence as brokers are provided with standardized coverage information in their broker management system (BMS). Optiom’s Certification signifies adherence to clear, consistent, relevant Data Standards that respond to evolving industry needs.

“Achieving CSIO’s Compliance Certification is essential for Optiom’s digital transformation, leaving Z-Codes behind for a more efficient, standardized process,” said Kris Kroeker, Chief Information Officer, Optiom Inc. “By complying with CSIO Standards, Optiom remains committed to ensuring high-quality service for brokers and their customers.”

To achieve Compliance Certification, insurers must program only CSIO Standards in their data exchange with brokers. CSIO holds a monthly National Standards Working Group meeting, where the insurer and BMS vendor members can request to change or update the CSIO Standards. This process provides a frequent and responsive way to collectively produce unambiguous and reusable Data Standards that benefit the P&C insurance industry.

Visit our Certified Members page to see the complete list of Compliance Certified members. Insurers can start their Certification journey by contacting certification@csio.com.

CSIO is Canada's industry technology association of property and casualty insurers, vendors and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to driving innovative solutions that enable the best insurance experience in Canada by overseeing the development, implementation, and maintenance of technology Standards and solutions, such as CSIOnet, eDocs, and My Proof of Insurance.

About Optiom Inc.



Founded in 2008, Optiom is headquartered in Calgary with over 100 employees. Optiom originated in British Columbia and has now become Canada’s largest provider of vehicle replacement insurance licensed across all provinces and territories in Canada, excluding Quebec. Optiom distributes its products through a network of over 330 dealers and over 900 broker offices and has sold over 600,000 policies since inception. Optiom offers premium financing solutions through an associated company within the Optiom group.