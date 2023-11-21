CSIO Establishes an eDocs Implementation Steering Committee

TORONTO, NOVEMBER 21, 2023/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that it has formed an eDocs Implementation Steering Committee to ensure the successful industry implementation of CSIO’s refined eDocs codes and descriptions.

The labelling of eDocs in broker management systems (BMS) between insurers is inconsistent, leading to additional administrative work for brokers. After holding various discovery sessions with insurers, vendors, and brokers, and surveying brokers, CSIO developed the new eDocs codes to ensure eDocs are clearly labelled when received in the BMS. The new eDoc codes were then presented to the eDocs Working Group and INNOTECH Steering Committee where consensus was reached on a list of clear and consistent eDocs codes and descriptions. The business requirements have been shared with insurers and vendors to scope their programming effort and have the eDocs codes and descriptions updated in their systems.

The Committee’s members, comprised of insurers, vendors, and brokers, will provide high-level assistance in ensuring that a robust end-to-end User Acceptance Testing (UAT) plan for implementing CSIO’s refined eDocs codes and descriptions is executed. The members will also support unified communication between brokers and the industry.

On November 20, the Committee held its first meeting, where it reviewed the Committee’s mandate and members, implementation timelines, UAT requirements, and meeting frequency.

CSIO’s eDocs Implementation Steering Committee members:

Insurers

Aviva Canada: Steven Chan

Steven Chan CAA & Echelon: Cyril Lo

Cyril Lo Chubb Insurance Company of Canada: Karim Jina

Karim Jina Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group: Justin Davidson

Justin Davidson Definity: Michael Burton, Pamela Todd

Michael Burton, Pamela Todd Gore Mutual Insurance Company: Shane Mannion

Shane Mannion Insurance Company of PEI: Bryan Harper

Bryan Harper Intact Insurance: Benjamin Kantanka, Stephanie Phillips

Benjamin Kantanka, Stephanie Phillips Northbridge Insurance: Linda McConnell, Majuran Siva, Malvik Chhatbar, Sonia Martin

Linda McConnell, Majuran Siva, Malvik Chhatbar, Sonia Martin Prysm Insurance: Kevin Trudel

Kevin Trudel Travelers Canada: Lori Pino

Lori Pino Unica Insurance: Robert Tamburro

Robert Tamburro Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company: Anna Juangco-Maniquiz, Jason Mowat, Pedro Neves

Vendors

Acturis Canada Inc.: Chris Lavelle, Mitchell Guest

Chris Lavelle, Mitchell Guest Applied Systems Canada: William Ma

William Ma Cognition +: Jason Kraft, Kurtis Ginzel

Jason Kraft, Kurtis Ginzel Logiciels Deltek Inc.: David Larkin

David Larkin Promutuel Assurance: Karim Laïfaoui

Karim Laïfaoui Rival Insurance Technology: Brian Canart

Brian Canart SEH Computers Systems Inc.: Robert Yorke

Robert Yorke Vertafore Canada: Natasha Joyal

Brokers

Andrew Agencies Ltd.: Denise Chadney

Denise Chadney Bauld Insurance: Megan Jennex

Megan Jennex Janzen Insurance: Andrew Janzen

Andrew Janzen Mitch Insurance: Chris Rotozinski

Chris Rotozinski PROLINK: Sandra Willis

Sandra Willis Summit Commercial Solutions Inc.: Susan Gilbert

“Refining CSIO’s eDocs codes and descriptions was a major achievement for industry standardization. The Committee is dedicated to supporting insurers, vendors, and brokers during this implementation period,” said Catherine Smola, President & CEO of CSIO. “We are grateful to the Committee members for lending their expertise to this important industry initiative.”

In addition to establishing the Committee, CSIO asked insurer and BMS vendor members to provide implementation timelines for programming the refined eDocs codes and descriptions for personal and commercial lines of business. From their responses, we have published programming scorecards on CSIO.com.

