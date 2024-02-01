CSIO Welcomes Aviva’s Chief Information Officer Brett Fawbert to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 1, 2024/insPRESS/ – CSIO’s Chairman of the Board, Michael Lin, Chief Information Officer at Travelers Canada, is pleased to announce that Brett Fawbert, Chief Information Officer at Aviva Canada, has been appointed to CSIO’s Board of Directors.

“Brett’s technical expertise, leadership, and commitment to delivering customer focused services and business transformation in the insurance industry are evident by his many accomplishments,” said Michael Lin. “His presence on the CSIO Board of Directors will be an asset in streamlining property and casualty insurance operations.”

With over twenty-six years of experience in senior business and technology roles, Mr. Fawbert has a proven track record of driving operational success in the insurance industry. He has held executive roles in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, and some of his notable achievements include leading the migration and adoption of Aviva’s Cloud platform, overseeing significant IT transformation and service improvement programs, and executing a strategic vision for people to thrive and deliver their best. As Chief Information Officer, he focuses on strengthening and modernizing Aviva’s security, technology estate, change execution, and service improvement.

“I am pleased to join CSIO’s Board of Directors and advance the strategic plan to accelerate digital transformation for the industry,” said Brett Fawbert. “I look forward to working with my fellow directors to optimize broker connectivity through technology and Data Standards.”

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry technology association of property and casualty insurers, vendors and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to driving innovative solutions that enable the best insurance experience in Canada by overseeing the development, implementation, and maintenance of technology Standards and solutions, such as CSIOnet, eDocs, and My Proof of Insurance. For more information, visit csio.com.

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, and business insurance to 2.4 million customers. As a subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a sustainable future for our people, our customers, our communities and our planet. In 2021, Aviva plc announced Aviva’s global ambition to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040.

For more information, visit aviva.ca