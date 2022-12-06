CSIO’s INNOTECH Committee and API Working Group Advance Industry API Data Standards By Finalizing Business Requirements For 40 New Use Cases

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 6, 2022/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that the Innovation and Emerging Technology (INNOTECH) Advisory Committee and Application Programming Interface (API) Working Group have finalized the business requirements for all the use cases on CSIO’s 2022 API roadmap. This entails 40 use cases, 10 each (listed below) for the personal automobile, habitational insurance, Individually Rated Commercial Automobile (IRCA) and Commercial General Liability (CGL) lines of business:

Addition of coverage/risk

Amend payment details

Create first notice of loss

Create quote submission

Deletion of coverage/risk

Get claims status

Get quote

Policy amendment of details

Policy cancellation

Request bind

The CSIO Technical Working Group will use the requirements to create Java Script Object Notation (JSON) API Standards that facilitate real-time data exchange related to each use case between insurer systems and broker management systems (BMS.) The INNOTECH Advisory Committee and API Working Group selected the JSON format for the API Standard as it is the latest, state-of-the-art technology for data interchange that allows systems to share larger amounts of information faster than ever before. Without the JSON API Standards, brokers must resort to manually accessing client information via an insurer’s portal, or calling the insurer—a cumbersome process that makes servicing clients more difficult. Defining the business requirements is a major achievement by the INNOTECH Advisory Committee and its Working Group as it greatly supports the Advisory Committee’s mandate of enhancing the customer experience in the broker channel by driving digital advancement.

“The successful completion of our 2022 API roadmap is an important milestone in CSIO’s digital customer experience transformation efforts,” said Derek Oke, AVP, Chief Architect at Travelers Canada. “We’re another step closer to our ultimate goal of real-time data exchange between insurers and broker management systems because of the hard work, collaboration and passion for continuous improvement of this Working Group.”

The new Standards will soon be available for insurers and vendors to download and program into their systems, enabling faster and more efficient communication with brokers’ BMS. Existing JSON API Standards and their implementation guides can be accessed today on the CSIO website.

CSIO congratulates the INNOTECH Advisory Committee and the Working Groups on an excellent year! The industry looks forward to seeing how they will build on this year’s success to further accelerate the development of JSON API use cases in 2023.

