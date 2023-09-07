Custom Software Solutions Becomes Rival Insurance Technology

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023/insPRESS/ – Custom Software Solutions is rebranding itself as Rival Insurance Technology.

The company has been successfully providing management systems and connectivity solutions to insurance brokers, MGAs and carriers for more than three decades. The rebrand reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation, collaboration and dedication to providing transformative technology.

“Rival Insurance Technology represents our new platform and the next generation of management systems for brokers and MGAs,” said Greg Purdy, CEO. “The industry needs change as technology has shifted in material ways. We can now offer solutions with AI built into their DNA converting them from passive to active systems. Brokers, MGAs and carriers are being forced to make difficult decisions on their technology and they have limited choices that often don’t result in a real competitive advantage. We intend to reintroduce that concept to the industry.”

“Brokers and MGAs are in the business of offering choice and Rival is all about giving them a real choice,” said Martin Ouellet, Vice President of Sales. “We value our customers, and their feedback has informed the need for flexible modular products and pricing.”

Key elements of the rebrand include a new visual identity and logo reflecting the company’s new direction and relationship with the industry. The new website, rivalit.com, will serve as an enhanced resource for information on Rival’s solutions, values and client support. Rival is also making significant investments in people, tools and software, to ensure clients will continue to receive exceptional service, expertise and commitment to their success.

Rival Insurance Technology, formerly CSSI, is a leading provider of solutions that improve the competitive position of our customers and business partners. Together we are transforming insurance with a new generation of technology. Learn more at rivalit.com.

