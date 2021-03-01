Dan Buch joins Sedgwick as executive general adjuster in Canada

TORONTO, MAR. 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced that Dan Buch has joined its Canadian operations as executive general adjuster.

Buch has over 26 years of loss adjusting experience, handling large, complex losses in commercial and residential property, commercial general liability, municipal liability, automobile and appraisal claims. His expertise also includes specialty claims management of fraud investigations.

“Dan’s expertise in the industry is unparalleled, and his experience will serve to bolster our support of clients and customers across the region,” said Rob Ginn, Sedgwick senior vice president for Ontario. “We are continuing our strong growth trajectory within this market, and Dan’s background in handling major and complex losses will help us further develop and excel. I am excited to welcome him to our team.”

Buch is a licensed all-lines adjuster. He holds the Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation, along with memberships in the Canadian Insurance Adjusters Association (CIAA), Ontario Insurance Adjusters Association (OIAA), Insurance Institute of Canada (IIC), Ottawa Brokers Association, Eastern Ontario Adjusters and Canadian Special Investigations Units Association. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Carlton University.

