Daniel Legault joins the WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., National Corporate Team

LONDON, ON, MARCH 13, 2023/insPRESS/ – WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Legault as our Business Development Manager – Quebec, who joined the WINMAR® National Corporate Team on March 6, 2023.

Dan will be based out of Montreal and brings over 30 years of management and insurance experience working on all aspects of the claims process. Adaptable and enthusiastic, Dan will utilize his vast knowledge in claims and customer care experience, to enhance our overall performance in the Quebec Region.

Most recently, Dan served as a Claims Examiner and has been an Adjuster with various insurance companies and independent adjusting firms. With his strong background in management, customer care and knowledge of the insurance industry, he will be a key asset to our National Corporate Team for overall Franchise Network growth in the Quebec Region.

“WINMAR® continues to be focused on customer care, overall performance and increased growth in the Quebec Region.” stated Glenn Woolfrey, President. “With the addition of Dan, we will further enhance the support to our current Quebec franchises while continuing our growth in adding additional franchises in Quebec. We believe that Dan’s knowledge and background will help increase our success in Quebec.”

As part of WINMAR® Canada’s strategic growth we continue to focus on the development and support of our partners. WINMAR® remains committed to providing service excellence within the Property Restoration Industry to fulfill our partners expectations of best in service.

We are excited to welcome Dan to the WINMAR® Family.

About WINMAR®

WINMAR® is a nation-wide Franchise Network of leading Property Restoration Specialists servicing insurance companies, property management companies, homeowners, tenants, and corporations since 1977. All WINMAR® franchises are independently owned, trained, and certified to provide 24/7 emergency response services and building property damage restoration caused by fire, water, wind, break & enter and other perils. WINMAR® franchises also offer specialty services including thermal imaging, 360° camera services, mould remediation, building sanitization and deodorization, asbestos remediation, trauma scene clean-up, and petroleum spills for both commercial and residential claims. WINMAR® is one of Canada’s fastest growing Property Restoration Specialists, continually reviewing and enhancing its environmental sustainability with its over 93 locations coast-to-coast-to-coast, serving all aspects of the residential, commercial, and industrial insurance network.

For more information about WINMAR® or franchise opportunities visit www.winmar.ca