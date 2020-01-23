DAS Legal Protection Inc. and Wawanesa partner to protect commercial customers with addition of Legal Expense Insurance

TORONTO, ON, January 23, 2020/InsPress/ – DAS Legal Protection Inc. (“DAS”) is proud to announce a new partnership with The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (“Wawanesa”), which protects its commercial policyholders when they encounter unexpected legal events.

“At DAS, we focus on providing Canadian small businesses with the help and assistance they need to ensure their legal risks are well managed. Our new partnership with Wawanesa, Canada’s largest P&C mutual insurer with a rich history and reputation, well advances this goal,” said Rissa Revin, CEO at DAS.

This partnership with DAS will make Legal Expense Insurance available to Wawanesa’s suite of Commercial Property & Casualty products.

“Bringing our two companies together strengthens our commitment to helping our customers get the right protection for their businesses. Wawanesa’s recognition of Legal Expense Insurance as a key differentiator provides their customers with another product innovation to extend the coverage provided by their commercial insurance,” said Alex Manning, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at DAS.

The comprehensive coverage is launching in Q1 2020 for new Wawanesa commercial policyholders, and Q2 2020 for existing Wawanesa commercial policyholders.

“We are delighted to partner with DAS and offer our commercial customers this important new protection,” said Tracy Riley, Wawanesa Vice President of Business Transformation. “Among its many benefits, Legal Expense Insurance can save customers money on their legal costs and give them a place to turn when they have legal questions. For our valued broker partners, this product offering provides yet another reason to recommend Wawanesa.”

Legal Expense Insurance is an essential piece of any business’ commercial insurance portfolio, offering policyholders financial protection against legal expenses and empowering them with general legal assistance for any legal matter. Covered insured events include contract disputes, employment disputes, tax audits, and many other common legal events a business owner can experience.

Legal expense insurance itself is rooted in a longstanding 100-year old history. It can be traced back to Le Mans, France in 1917, when the first company named D.A.S. (“Defense Automobile et Sportive”) offering legal expense insurance coverage opened its doors.

Interested in the history? Watch this video to hear the story behind it all.



About DAS Legal Protection Inc.

DAS Legal Protection Inc. (DAS) is the Canadian market leader and Managing General Agent (MGA) specializing exclusively in Legal Expense Insurance. Working with brokers and corporate partners, we create access to justice solutions so that Canadian individuals, families, and business owners can protect themselves from legal expenses, be empowered to pursue or defend their legal rights, and have unlimited access to legal resources. DAS Legal Expense Insurance policies are underwritten by Temple Insurance Company, and both companies are members of Munich Re (Group).To learn more, please visit www.das.ca.

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is the largest Canadian Property and Casualty Mutual insurer with $3 billion in annual revenue and assets of more than $9 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With over 5,000 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves over two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at https://www.wawanesa.com/canada/.

-30-

For more information relating to DAS, please contact:

Jeffrey Kless

Assistance Vice President, Marketing

O: 416-342-5404

C: 647-966-3212

jkless@das.ca

For more information relating to Wawanesa, please contact:

Brad Hartle

Senior Communications Specialist

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

1-844-946-6282

media@wawanesa.com