Derek Anderson joins the WICC Ontario Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 11, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Ontario chapter of Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Derek Anderson of Wawanesa Insurance to its Board of Directors.

“Derek is an experienced insurance professional, who has been a force in our industry during his twelve-year career” said Marilyn Horrick, WICC Ontario Co-Chair. “Derek is a generous mentor, and a supporter of many great causes, including WICC. He’s made great contributions to our cause over the past several years, including our Community Initiatives, and NeXt Gen platform. I know that his passion and relationship building skills will continue to drive our organization’s community initiatives forward during the year ahead.”

“I’m incredibly honoured and excited to join the esteemed WICC Ontario Board of Directors,” said Derek Anderson. “With cancer affecting so many Canadians, it is important that we continue to support cutting edge research towards a cure, while also focusing on improving the lives of those currently impacted by this horrible disease,” he continued. “I look forward to furthering WICC’s impactful initiatives in the fight against cancer.”

Derek will join the WICC board for a one-year term as Acting Community Initiatives and WICC NeXt Gen Chair, supporting this strong portfolio built by Chair, Victoria Rochon, who will be stepping away from her role with WICC for the 2024 year.

If you’re interested in volunteering for WICC in any way, please send a note to info@wicc.ca.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $19.2 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and support those affected by cancer and improve their lives. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

Media Contact

Lynn Lafortune

Co-Chair, Communications, WICC Ontario

Lynn.Lafortune@cna.ca