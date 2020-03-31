DKI Canada adds strong presence in Northwestern Ontario as Til-Ka Construction in Thunder Bay joins the DKI Canada network.

Thunder Bay, ON, March 31, 2020/insPRESS – Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada is proud to announce that Til-Ka Construction has joined DKI Canada.

Til-Ka Construction has been proudly helping their clients improve their homes and properties by providing full property restoration services in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. From emergency mitigation to reconstruction, Til-Ka Construction’s staff is comprised of courteous, highly trained, IICRC Certified professionals work with their clients to fully restore homes and/or businesses back to pre-loss conditions quickly and efficiently.

“2020 marks our 25th anniversary of serving the communities of Northwestern Ontario. In those 25 years, we have grown and evolved as a full-service Construction and Restoration Company. Becoming a DKI member begins a new era for us. We believe this partnership will only further strengthen our ability to help our neighbours in their time of need” said Jered Zieroth Co-Owner.

“We are excited to have Til-Ka Construction join the DKI team,” said Adam Tzarik, Vice President, Business Development. “They have strong roots in the community and in-depth knowledge of the construction and Restoration market for the Thunder Bay and surrounding area. “

You can contact Til-Ka Construction DKI at:

636 Squier Street, Thunder Bay

Ph: (807) 345-8000

Til-Ka Construction DKI has developed a strong reputation for delivering consistent quality workmanship and exceeding their client’s expectations. Whether the damage is wind, fire or water, clients trust that Til-Ka Construction DKI will work hard to bring their home or business back to pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in the Canadian property restoration with 90 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include: emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.

Contact:

Jeremy Abellera

Director – Marketing

DKI Canada

(905) 820-0188

jeremy.abellera@dki.ca

http://www.dki.ca