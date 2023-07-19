TORONTO, ON, JULY 19, 2023/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is pleased to continue its partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada.

When 14-month-old Dan Fitzpatrick was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, his family’s world turned upside down and they turned to Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada for help.

“The Ronald McDonald House allowed us a safe space to stay, in a time where we were going through medical treatments in a city an hour and a half away from where we live, so it released a lot of the financial burden and gave us more of a chance for recovery,” says Dan.

In an emotional interview with the Fitzpatrick family, they speak in detail about how Dan didn’t have much of a chance to live. They wanted him to be as comfortable as possible and Ronald McDonald House gave the family a degree of normalcy in their day-to-day life. Surrounded by other families facing similar challenges, being there provided a sense of community, comfort, and support, and gave Dan the opportunity to truly be a kid. See the video below.

By the age of five, Dan was officially cleared of cancer. He now lives a happy and healthy life, working as a Project Manager for DKI – RCC Red Deer, and is thrilled to work for a company whose values align well with his own.

“Our goal at DKI Canada is to bring families home and with Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada, they’re bringing families together. Those two align well and give me great comfort and a sense of pride to be working with a company that’s values are aligned with mine.”

DKI Canada continues to make change with Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada.

“If you are wondering if your donations will make a difference, I am living proof that they do impact families in a great way.”

As a partner of RMHC Canada since 2019, DKI Canada has raised nearly $100,000 this year alone. With the continued support of our Members and communities, we’ve been able to make a change and support Ronald McDonald Houses all across Canada.

By the end of the year, we aim to raise $250,000 through our Bringing Families Home campaign. To achieve our goal, DKI Canada and our Members across the country will continue to organize fundraising events and initiatives, but we can’t do it alone. To contribute to this worthy cause, visit rmhccanada.ca/fundraisers/2023-dki-canada-bringing-families-home-campaign

-30-

About DKI Canada

DKI Canada is the leader in sustainable property restoration solutions. DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our Members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. For more information, visit dki.ca

Media Inquiries:

Maria Reinert

Manager – Marketing & Communications, DKI Canada

Maria.Reinert@dki.ca