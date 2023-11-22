DKI Canada is RMHC Newest National Mission Partner

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 22, 2023/insPRESS/ – Today, DKI Canada is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada which will have a lasting impact on the charity’s mission to support families with sick children across Canada. As RMHC Canada’s newest National Mission Partner, this commitment will enable more than 1,560 nights of stay.

This partnership is a testament to DKI Canada’s commitment and reflects our belief in the importance of making a positive impact on the environment, our communities, and society.

“As Canada’s national family care charity, RMHC has supported families with seriously ill children for more than 40 years,” says Kate Horton, CEO, RMHC Canada. “Today, across the country, our 34 programs give families a place to stay together while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, offering all the familiar comforts of home, and so much more, to help make their journeys a little easier. We are deeply grateful to our partners at DKI Canada for meeting our families’ essential needs, at a time when it’s needed most.”

This commitment to RMHC Canada is engrained in DKI Canada’s corporate culture and embraced by all DKI Members across the country.

“In early 2023, DKI Canada embarked on a mission to raise $250,000 to support the well-being of seriously ill children and their families. Through the combined efforts of DKI Canada Corporation, DKI Canada Members and individual donations, we not only achieved but surpassed our fundraising goal.” Says Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada.

“On behalf of DKI Canada, we extend our heartfelt gratitude. Your support has been instrumental in reaching this milestone and we acknowledge that without you, reaching our goal would not have been possible.”

RMHC is part of, and partner to, Canada’s paediatric healthcare system, enabling access to children’s hospitals across the country for families with a sick child. DKI is proud to support RMHC in keeping families together and close to the medical care their sick child needs. This remarkable accomplishment has left a lasting impact within our communities and beyond.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® Canada)

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children’s hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. In an average year, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need. The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 18 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

About DKI Canada

DKI Canada is a leader in sustainable property restoration solutions, providing services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Our Members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide emergency loss mitigation and restoration services, including fire and water damage, mould remediation, asbestos abatement, contents cleaning and complete property reconstruction.

DKI Canada is actively contributing to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using eco-friendly cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. For more information, visit dki.ca

Media Inquiries:

Maria Reinert

National Marketing & Communications Manager, DKI Canada

Maria.Reinert@dki.ca