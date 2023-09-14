DKI Canada Network expands to Lloydminster, AB

LLOYDMINSTER, AB, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is pleased to announce the expansion of DKI – Sparklean with its new location DKI – Lloydminster. This location will serve the Lloydminster region and the surrounding areas.

Since the opening of its first location in Alberta, DKI–Sparklean has witnessed a remarkable expansion as it strategically extended its footprint to encompass the Lloydminster region and its neighboring areas.

“As a graduate of the Lloydminster Comprehensive High School, it’s exciting for me to be back in Lloydminster as a business owner,” said Mike Howes, President of DKI – Lloydminster. Kevin Morris, COO and shareholder of DKI – Lloydminster recently relocated his family from Spruce Grove to take on this new challenge. “I have immense confidence that through Kevin’s leadership, we will become fully immersed in the community once again.”

With over 30 years of experience as a prominent figure in the restoration industry, Mike Howes has maintained a longstanding affiliation with DKI. The opening of this new location is positioned to expand our presence and enhance our ability to assist a greater number of individuals in the nearby areas.

Mike Howes is a well-respected industry leader with a proven record of success. With the expansion to Lloydminster operating as DKI – Lloydminster Mike welcomes Kevin Morris as the Chief Operating Officer. Responsible for delivering the same high-quality service that customers expect from DKI Canada. “Their dedication to customer satisfaction and community involvement aligns perfectly with our core values,” said Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada. “We are thrilled to see Mike and Kevin expand into the Lloydminster community”. “Their passion and commitment to excellence make them an ideal partner, and we have no doubt the community will be positively impacted by their leadership.”

DKI – Lloydminster is open at: 6415 63 St Cl, Lloydminster, AB, T9V 3T6

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in sustainable property restoration solutions. DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

