DKI Canada welcomes new owners to DKI – Total Cleaning and Restoration

NORTH BAY, ON, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is thrilled to announce the new owner of DKI – TCR, David Hepworth. DKI – Total Cleaning and Restoration ‘TCR’ has been the leading full-service property restoration company serving North Bay and the surrounding area since 1979.

“We are thrilled to Welcome David Hepworth as the new owner of DKI – TCR in North Bay Ontario. With over 10 years of experience in construction, Dave’s attention to detail will ensure the highest level of quality and customer service being delivered to the community he serves” stated David Goetz, Vice President, membership services of DKI Canada.

DKI – Total Cleaning and Restoration has strong community ties, renowned for its exceptional customer service and outstanding performance in managing diverse loss situations. Their reputation is built on consistently delivering top-notch service for every case they handle. With the addition of David to DKI -TCR, he will further contribute to serving the people of North Bay effectively.

“I had the chance to meet many of the members, in the last few years, at DKI’s yearly ‘Inspire Conference’. Last November DKI CEO Chris Schmidt offered me an opportunity to join the DKI family. My family and I quickly decided to take the leap.” says David Hepworth.

DKI – TCR is a full-service property restoration company, restoring both residential and commercial property losses resulting from water, fire, smoke, wind, vandalism, trauma, mould damage and more.

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in sustainable property restoration solutions. DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

Media Inquiries:

Maria Reinert

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

Maria.Reinert@dki.ca