DKI Canada welcomes their new Director of Central Region David Goetz

BADEN, ON, FEB. 16, 2021/insPRESS/ – Based out of Baden, ON, David joins the Business Development Team on Wednesday, February 17.

With a strong background in the restoration industry, David brings over 13 years of restoration experience working in technical, analytical, and management roles. Most recently, David served as a Branch Manager for a large corporate restoration company. Adaptable and enthusiastic, he brings his strong work ethic and commitment to performance excellence to his new role.

“We are excited to have David join our team,” says Adam Tzarik, Vice President of Business Development at DKI Canada. “His strong operational background and many years of industry experience will be a benefit to our membership and clients.”

As the Director, Central Region, David will deal with the many facets of DKI Canada business, from direct contact with member locations and clients, to national operations and industry partners and stakeholders.

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in the Canadian property restoration with 90 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include: emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.

