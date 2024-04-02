DKI – Thelwell joins the DKI Canada Family

HAWKESBURY, ON, APRIL 2, 2024/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is pleased to announce the opening of DKI – Thelwell in Hawkesbury, Ontario.

“After 9 amazing years with DKI – RCCN I am excited to have an opportunity to remain within the DKI family. I look forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence that our clients have grown to expect” says Ryan Thelwell, owner of DKI – Thelwell.

“Ryan has been in the DKI family for many years, and I am beyond thrilled to welcome him as our newest Member owner.” Said Chris Schmidt, CEO at DKI Canada. “Ryan is a highly admired community minded leader who exemplifies personal excellence and teamwork in all he does. Most recently Ryan was in a key role at DKI – RCCN, which is known for their strong performance and regarded for their ability to tackle jobs of any size or complexity. We are so excited for Ryan to bring the lessons and best practices from his time at DKI – RCCN into a new community and make an immediate impact.”

DKI – Thelwell is a full-service property restoration company, restoring both residential and commercial property losses resulting from water, fire, smoke, wind, vandalism, trauma, mould damage and more.

“We are very excited to have our newest DKI office opening in Hawkesbury, Ontario, DKI – Thelwell will be servicing a key market for our DKI Canada partners, and with Ryan Thelwell’s vast experience in the restoration industry, our clients in this region will receive a very high level of service.” said Adam Tzarik, Vice President, Business Development of DKI Canada.

DKI – Thelwell is now open for business at 219 Main St E, Hawkesbury, ON.

-30-

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in sustainable property restoration solutions. DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

Media Inquiries:

Maria Reinert

National Manager, Marketing & Communications

Maria.Reinert@dki.ca