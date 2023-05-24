DKI – Winnipeg joins the DKI Canada Family

WINNIPEG, MB, MAY 24, 2023/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is proud to announce the opening of DKI – Winnipeg. This new location will serve Winnipeg and surrounding areas.

“When we looked at our philosophy and the DKI Canada business strategy, we found significant alignment centered on our people and our commitment to delivering the best service to our clients,” said Rex Alarcon, President of DKI – Winnipeg. “The success of DKI – Winnipeg is a direct result of an amazing team of professionals who contribute to making us who we are. We are excited about the opportunity for strong local representation with the resources and technology of a national organization”.

“I am thrilled to welcome DKI – Winnipeg” stated Chris Schmidt, CEO of DKI Canada. “The addition of the great team of people at DKI – Winnipeg continues to strengthen DKI Canada’s presence in Manitoba and further solidifies DKI’s position as the leader in our industry. Rex and his team have built an incredible reputation as growth experts across the country, and we are confident that his extensive experience with a wide variety of large and complex claims will be tremendously beneficial to the area.”

DKI – Winnipeg is open for business now at: 330 Saulteaux Crescent, Winnipeg, MB

About DKI

DKI Canada is the leader in Sustainable property restoration solutions. DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.