Dragons’ Den Manjit Minhas to Moderate Trufla’s Women Leaders in Insurance Panel

CALGARY, AB, JAN. 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – Trufla Technology is excited to announce the Women Leaders in Insurance panel as part of their free Amplify Brokertech Virtual Conference. The panel brings together women leaders from across the country to talk about their experiences, mentorship, career advice and so much more. Moderated by Dragons’ Den Manjit Minhas, the panel will delve into some of the most relevant issues facing women leaders in the industry today, including overcoming barriers in order to lead authentically and effectively.

The panel includes Heather Masterson, President and CEO, Travelers Canada, Lorie Phair, President, Canadian Broker Network and Julia Marshall, Vice President Government and Insurer Relations, Sharp Insurance.

“I am delighted to participate in the Amplify conference and look forward to being in the presence of women who I consider to be some of the best.” Says Julia Marshall, VP

“Women leaders continue to face cultural and systemic hurdles that make it harder for them to advance,” said Heather Masterson, President and CEO of Travelers Canada. “When we take the time to connect, share experiences and raise each other up, we all shine. There are few things more powerful than the outstretched hand of another woman.”

Trufla’s Amplify BrokerTech virtual conference is the only free two-day event that focuses specifically on promoting the broker channel. Speakers include Dragons’ Den Manjit Minhas, Marketing Podcaster, Ryan Holtz, London Instech Podcast host, Matthew Grant, Pete Tessier, The Insurance Podcast, Jenn Devlin, Recruiter, and so many more speakers.

The sessions will be accredited for Alberta and Ontario.

To register for free, visit www.trufla.com/amplify

About Trufla Technology

By brokers for brokers, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the broker channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla aims to be the technology that powers brokers to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products includes a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI (Return on Investment), and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. To learn more about Trufla, visit www.trufla.com.

