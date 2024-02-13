Early Bird Tickets Now on Sale for Canada’s Largest Insurtech Conference: Amplify Broker TechFest 2024

CALGARY, AB, FEBRUARY 13, 2024/insPRESS/ – Trufla is thrilled to announce the release of Early Bird ticket sales for their second annual Amplify Broker TechFest. Canada’s largest insurtech conference is dedicated to insurance brokers, MGAs, insurtech companies, and anyone in the insurance industry looking to transform their operations through technology.

Set against the backdrop of the architectural marvel Studio Bell, home of The National Music Centre, the two-day conference is scheduled for September 16-17, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta. The conference offers an unmatched blend of insightful sessions, networking opportunities, and innovation showcases.

Beyond the cutting-edge discussions and keynote speeches, Amplify Broker TechFest is a hub for meaningful connections. The conference features unique networking opportunities such as “Vino with Vendors,” a Hospitality Night with live music, and time to engage with new and upcoming vendors over coffee in an inspiring setting.

This year’s speaker lineup is particularly stellar, featuring industry leaders who are at the forefront of digital transformation and innovation:

Noon Ali, bringing digital transformation insights from Lockton’s UK & Europe operations.

bringing digital transformation insights from Lockton’s UK & Europe operations. Chris Paradiso , a renowned marketing guru and agency owner, sharing strategies for digital-age success.

, a renowned marketing guru and agency owner, sharing strategies for digital-age success. Ema Roloff , discussing successful change management and digital transformation strategies.

, discussing successful change management and digital transformation strategies. Jeff and Una Roy from Excalibur Insurance, share their story of building a successful broker though technology and branding.

from Excalibur Insurance, share their story of building a successful broker though technology and branding. Graham Haig , providing a peek into the future of insurance operations from his vantage point at Wawanesa Insurance.

, providing a peek into the future of insurance operations from his vantage point at Wawanesa Insurance. Tony Canas, podcaster and recruiter, will share his formula on how to attract and retain millennial employees.

For a limited time, attendees can secure their all-access pass for just $599, ensuring their spot at the forefront of the insurance industry’s technological revolution. Be quick, as the Early Bird sale concludes on April 1. Tickets are available now at https://www.trufla.com/amplify/.

Additionally, vendor spots are now open, offering an unparalleled opportunity to showcase innovative products and services. Learn more about becoming a vendor at https://www.trufla.com/amplify/amplify-vendors/.

Join us at Amplify Broker TechFest 2024 for a transformative experience that will redefine the way you approach technology in the insurance industry.

About Amplify Broker TechFest

Presented by Trufla, Amplify Broker TechFest is the premier two-day conference in Calgary dedicated to advancing brokertech. Since its start in 2020 as a virtual event, Amplify has evolved marking our first in-person gathering in 2023. We bring together the industry’s leading minds and top vendors to celebrate innovation, learn growth strategies through technology, and foster meaningful connections. Distinctly focused on brokers and agencies, Amplify offers insights into navigating technology change, AI, automation, and efficient operations to enhance profitability. It’s not only an opportunity to learn but also to experience the fun and camaraderie unique to the insurance community. Join us for a dynamic blend of education and networking, only at Amplify Broker TechFest.

Media Contact:

Tanya Coburn

VP Marketing and Communications

Trufla

Tanya.c@trufla.com