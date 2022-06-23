Ecclesiastical Celebrates £100m Giving Milestone

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 23, 2022/insPRESS/ – His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales joined hundreds of beneficiaries at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey as Ecclesiastical Insurance’s parent group celebrated its achievement of giving over £100 million ($160 million CDN) to good causes.

Benefact Group is the only financial services group in the world set up to give its profits to good causes.

His Royal Highness was joined at Westminster Abbey by some of the 10,000 charities that have benefited from Benefact Group’s giving over recent years and attended the special service on behalf of the Prince’s Foundation. Ecclesiastical has supported the Foundation for a number of years.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “Our Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey was a wonderful celebration of our achievement of donating £100million to good causes, which has helped to change thousands of lives for the better.

Mark continued, “As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. This gives us real purpose. It is a clear and compelling “why”. It is something that motivates each of us to give our best, to provide outstanding trusted service, and to grow our Group family so we can give back even more.”

Representatives from Ecclesiastical Canada attended the service and carried a flag on behalf of the Canadian team.

“We are proud to be part of the Benefact Group,” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical Canada. “We’re built on the idea that better business, can better lives. Each business in our group is a specialist in its field and we’re united by a shared ambition to have a lasting positive impact on the communities we support.”

To learn more about the Service of Thanksgiving, go to Benefact Group.

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

