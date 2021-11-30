Ecclesiastical Insurance 2021 Community Impact Grant Recipients Announced

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 30, 2021/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is excited to announce the recipients of our 2021 Community Impact Grant.

Community Impact Grants are provided to registered charitable organizations across Canada for specific projects that make a positive and sustained impact on the community, by benefiting youth, vulnerable and under-represented people or by supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs.

“Ecclesiastical is proud to protect those who enrich the lives of others and equally proud to give back to the diverse communities we serve across the country. We’re delighted to announce the recipients of our 2021 Community Impact Grant, which we award under the auspices of our charitable trust owner, Allchurches Trust Ltd,” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical Insurance. “This challenging environment has resulted in increased demands on charitable organizations, so we are pleased to be able to support charities in this way.”

Ecclesiastical’s goal is to support initiatives that make a positive and sustainable impact on their communities and are proud that the 2021 grant-supported programs continue that trend. Projects include food security programs for vulnerable families, counselling and support services for youth who have experienced domestic violence, employment skills training, care and rehabilitation for men suffering from alcoholism and substance dependencies, an early literacy program and grief and bereavement support for youth who have lost a loved one.

The 2021 Community Impact Grant recipients are:

Dixon Transition Society, Burnaby, British Columbia

YWCA NWT, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Simon House, Calgary, Alberta

Schizophrenia Society of Alberta, Red Deer, Alberta

BGC Winnipeg, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Anglicans in Action, St. Catharines, Ontario

Kids’ Health Links Foundation, Oakville Ontario

Canadian National Institute for the Blind, Toronto, Ontario

MABELLEarts, Toronto, Ontario

Action Nouvelle Vie, Longueuil, Quebec

Elementary Literacy Inc., Fredericton, New Brunswick

Harvest House, Moncton, New Brunswick

