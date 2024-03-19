Ecclesiastical Insurance Enhances Executive Team with Strategic New Hires and Promotion

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 19, 2024/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is delighted to announce the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team and a significant internal promotion. Derek Reedie joins as Chief Underwriting Officer alongside Jonathon Reise who steps into the role as Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts & National Programs. In addition to these new hires, the company celebrates the promotion of Rob Jordan to Senior Vice President, Strategic Distribution.

President David Huebel expressed his enthusiasm for the appointments: “We are excited to complement our outstanding team with such great talent. With more than 75 years of collective experience, Derek, Jonathon, and Rob possess a shared commitment to innovation and service excellence. This strategic move strengthens our leadership capabilities to help us take our business forward to achieve our ‘Grow to Give’ objectives.

Derek Reedie will lead and continue to build on the strategic direction of our underwriting capabilities, a vital role for maintaining profitable growth and service quality. “Ecclesiastical’s reputation for excellence precedes it, and I look forward to upholding these standards while fostering innovation and enhancing our underwriting capabilities,” said Reedie regarding his new position.

With his comprehensive industry background, Jonathon Reise is set to help us pursue our ambition to double our size and generate more profit for charitable purposes. “I’m excited to join Ecclesiastical and contribute to its legacy of giving back through robust solutions that address the current and future needs of our customers,” stated Reise.

The company also celebrates the promotion of Rob Jordan, who will work to build and further enhance national broker relationships and our overall distribution model. “My appointment marks a significant step towards further strengthening our key broker relationships nationally, reflecting our commitment to providing unparalleled support and fostering lasting partnerships,” Jordan remarked.

Ecclesiastical Insurance is eager to build upon its specialty offerings and collaborative efforts with brokers through the expertise and guidance of Derek Reedie, Jonathon Reise and Rob Jordan. We invite our partners and customers to join us in welcoming them to their new roles.

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group— a diverse family of specialist financial services businesses, driven by our shared ambition to do right by our customers and clients, and united by a common purpose to give all available profits to charity and good causes.