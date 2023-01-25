Ecclesiastical Insurance – helping to save a heritage property in Canada

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 25, 2023/insPRESS/ – National Trust for Canada’s Next Great Save competition, helping a community to save a heritage property, is now at the public voting stage, and we encourage you to vote!

The Next Great Save is a cross-Canada heritage competition for a $50,000 prize, provided by Ecclesiastical Insurance. The competition celebrates all the ways adapting and reusing historic properties can improve our country and communities.

Applications were received from communities from coast to coast to coast, and ten finalists have been announced by National Trust for Canada. They are:

Duncan Train Station – Duncan, BC

Forward House – Iroquois, ON

Hope Station – Hope, BC

Hudgin Log House – Milford, ON

La Vieille Maison – Meteghan, NS

Rossland Drill Hall – Rossland, BC

St John’s Stone Church – St John, NB

Swallowtail Lighthouse – Grand Manan, NB

The Old Council House – Hagersville, ON

Turner House – Abbotsford, BC

You can vote for the historic property you would like to win the $50,000 prize. Go to nationaltrustcanada.ca where you can vote daily until February 22, 2023. You will also be able to see the vote tally, and see which community is leading the vote!

“Preserving our heritage is really important” said David Huebel, President, Ecclesiastical. “These heritage properties hold stories that matter today, and by preserving them, we gain the opportunity to tell these stories in meaningful and tangible ways. At the same time, saving a property, or retrofitting it with greener technology, not only decreases our carbon footprint but is also a smart and sustainable use of resources.”

More details can be found at ecclesiastical.ca.

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2023 for the 5th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

Contact:

Sally Turney

Communications Executive

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca