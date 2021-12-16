Ecclesiastical Insurance launches A Season of Giving campaign

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 16, 2021/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance, through its Community Impact Grant is launching A Season of Giving campaign. Ecclesiastical is awarding additional funds to charities to help these organizations deliver their vital work.

As a component of the 2021 Community Impact Grant, grants will be provided to registered charitable organizations across Canada for specific projects that make a positive and sustained impact on the community, by benefiting youth, vulnerable and under-represented people or by supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs.

“Ecclesiastical is proud to protect those who enrich the lives of others and equally proud to give back to the diverse communities we serve. Under the auspices of our charitable trust owner, Allchurches Trust Ltd., we are very pleased to provide additional funds through the Community Impact Grant this year,” said David Huebel, President. “This challenging environment has resulted in increased demands on charitable organizations, so we are delighted to support more charities across the country.”

For more information on the charities receiving grants, visit ecclesiastical.ca, and see daily announcements on our social media channels.

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2021 for the 9th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

