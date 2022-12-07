Ecclesiastical Insurance to grant bursaries for Willowbank students

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 7, 2022/insPRESS/ – Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is pleased to announce our new partnership with Willowbank School of Restoration Arts, Canada’s Premier Heritage Conservation School. Ecclesiastical will be donating $30,000 for 2nd year student bursaries over three years (2023-2025).

“As a specialist insurer, we provide tailored insurance solutions to many sectors, including the arts, culture and heritage community. We know the importance of heritage conservation and sustainability, and Willowbank teaches its students how to do this important conservation work,” said David Huebel, President of Ecclesiastical. “Ecclesiastical is proud to contribute to the learning of our country’s next generation of heritage conservationists,” David continued.

To kick off this partnership, members of the Ecclesiastical team visited Willowbank for a tour of the facility, meeting some students and making a cheque presentation.

Located near Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Willowbank offers a unique three-year diploma program, pioneering an innovative approach to learning about heritage conservation. Combining hands-on and theory courses, Willowbank is training the heritage professionals of the future. After completing the program, students graduate with a Heritage Conservation diploma.

“This generous donation is an investment in our program and our students,” said Caitlin Wooll, Director of Willowbank School of Restoration Arts. “The bursaries will afford students who may otherwise have struggled with 2nd year tuition the peace of mind to focus entirely on their education, rather than how to make ends meet. Willowbank and the future bursary recipients are so grateful to Ecclesiastical.”

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

About Willowbank

The Willowbank School of Restoration Arts is an internationally acclaimed, not for profit, private career college in Queenston, Canada (PCC #103175). The future of heritage is being shaped by our graduates. With an employment rate of 95%, their impact ripples outwards across a range of careers, from design to skilled trades to community development. Willowbank has been on the vanguard of heritage conservation and the adaptive reuse of existing buildings since 2006. We are the Canadian headquarters of INTBAU, a global network promoting traditional building, architecture, and urbanism. The patron of Willowbank is the former Prince of Wales, now HM King Charles III. Learn more, visit willowbank.ca.

