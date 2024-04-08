ECCLESIASTICAL INSURANCE WELCOMES KATHERINE IONNI TO ITS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 8, 2024/insPRESS/ – David Huebel, President of Ecclesiastical Canada, is delighted to announce that industry veteran Katherine Ionni has joined the company as Senior Vice President Regional Operations and Distribution. In this role, Katherine will be responsible for business development, broker partner and customer engagement Canada wide.

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Katherine to Ecclesiastical’s executive leadership team,” said David. “Having held progressive leadership roles in two global brokerages and insurance companies and with a proven track record of accomplishments, Katherine brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role. Recognized for her steadfast commitment to excellence, her thought leadership and solutions-oriented approach to intricate challenges, she has earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues, business partners, and customers.”

“I am proud to join Ecclesiastical, to work with an exceptional group of people who cultivate strong relationships, deliver value, and making meaningful contributions to insurance and risk management,” said Katherine. “I am especially proud to join an incredibly unique company whose mission––whose very reason to exist––is to give back, to help communities and people in need. I look forward to being an integral part of this mission.”

In recent months, other industry stalwarts have joined Ecclesiastical, choosing to combine their professional goals with a desire to contribute to the greater good.

For people looking to start a life-changing career at an award-winning company that offers opportunities to excel, to build their careers while giving back to their communities, please visit www.ecclesiastical.ca

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group— a diverse global family of specialist financial services businesses, driven by a shared ambition to do right by customers and business partners, and united by a common purpose to give all available profits to charity and good causes.