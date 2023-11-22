Echelon Insurance expands Commercial Property offering to include access to Legal Assistance services, Legal Expense Insurance for select policyholders

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 22, 2023/insPRESS/ – Echelon Insurance, a leading Canadian Specialty insurer, and a member of the CAA Club Group family, is now providing its Commercial Property customers with on-demand access to Legal Assistance services and select policyholders with Legal Expense Insurance for unexpected legal events.

The insurer has partnered with Toronto-based ARAG Legal Solutions Inc., part of the ARAG Group, the global leader in legal expense insurance (LEI) with over 85 years of experience in and currently active in 19 countries – including Canada, the USA, and Australia.

“We understand that legal challenges can significantly impact a company’s operations and bottom line, and our goal is to address those risks proactively,” said Jamal Madbak, Vice President of Commercial Lines, Echelon Insurance. “We are pleased to expand our Commercial Property insurance offering and reinforce our commitment to helping protect Canadian businesses from all angles.”

Echelon Commercial Property policyholders have unlimited access to a general legal helpline, through which they will receive confidential general legal assistance and information over the phone relating to any legal problem affecting their business. Policyholders will also have access to an online library of legal documents, plus legal document review and legal letter drafting services, through which lawyers will review and/or draft simple legal documents up to 12 times per year per service.

“ARAG is delighted to count Echelon as a new partner. In keeping with Echelon’s focus on creating risk mitigation solutions for their customers, they have taken a proactive approach to develop and launch a legal solution for Canadian businesses,” said Alex Manning, Vice President of Sales, Corporate Partnerships, ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. This will help Echelon’s customers identify and manage their businesses’ exposures to legal risks and protect their legal rights within this challenging economic landscape.”

In addition to Legal Assistance services, select Commercial Property policyholders have Legal Expense Insurance coverage for a wide range of day-to-day legal risks, such as employment issues, contract disputes and tax protection. Legal Assistance and Legal Expense Insurance provides Echelon Commercial Property and Strata Council / Condominium Corporation policyholders with a comprehensive legal risk mitigation solution.

About Echelon Insurance

Echelon Insurance was founded in 1998, and became a member of the CAA Club Group family in 2019. As a leading Specialty insurer, Echelon works closely with its Broker partners to provide Commercial packages to small and mid-sized companies, as well as a share of coverage for large and complex accounts. Policies are customized to protect the unique needs of business owners with coverage for Property and Casualty, Business Interruption, and more.

More at: www.echeloninsurance.ca

About ARAG Legal Solutions Inc.

ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. (ARAG) is the Canadian market leader and managing general agent specializing exclusively in Legal Expense Insurance. Working with broker, insurer and mutual partners, we create access to justice solutions for Canadian families, small business owners, strata councils / condominium boards and residential landlords. Our policies are underwritten by HDI Global Specialty SE.

ARAG is part of the ARAG Group, the largest family-owned enterprise in the German insurance industry. Active in 19 countries – including the US and Australia – ARAG is also represented by international branches, subsidiaries and shareholdings in numerous international markets in which it holds a leading position as a provider of legal insurance and legal services. With around 4,700 employees, the Group generates revenue and premium income totaling more than €2.2 billion.

Press contacts:

Erica Nelson

Echelon Insurance

Director, Communications and Content Marketing

Telephone: (905) 214-7880 ext. 58056

Email: enelson@echeloninsurance.ca

Jeff Kless

ARAG Legal Solutions Inc.

VP, Marketing and Strategic Initiatives

Tel.: + 1 416 342 5404

Email: jeff.kless@ARAG.ca

More at: www.arag.ca

® Registered trademark of Echelon Insurance. Legal Expense Insurance is underwritten by Echelon Insurance and administered by ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. Legal Assistance services are provided by ARAG Legal Solutions Inc.