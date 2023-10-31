Echelon Insurance leader joins the WICC Ontario Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 31, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Ontario chapter of Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Jennifer Kew, Echelon Insurance’s Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Communications to its Board of Directors.

“Jennifer is an experienced marketing and communications leader who has become increasingly involved in WICC’s activities since Echelon Insurance became a National sponsor in 2022,” said Marilyn Horrick, WICC Ontario Co-Chair. “She is eager to bring her ideas and expertise to the table to support WICC’s mission.”

“I have always been inspired by WICC’s work, and am very honoured to join the board,” Jennifer expressed. “I have seen advances in cancer research and care bring hope and improved outcomes to those met with a cancer diagnosis, including those close to me,” she added. “WICC has helped to make these advancements possible, and I’m eager to work alongside WICC’s passionate group of directors and volunteers to contribute to the organizations’ work and mission.”

Jennifer will Co-Chair WICC’s communications portfolio, alongside Lynn Lafortune. She will succeed Katrina Rudy, former Communications Co-Chair who served the WICC Ontario Board since 2022.

Over the past year, Katrina has helped evolve WICC’s brand and communication efforts, and we thank her for dedication and contributions.

If you’re interested in volunteering for WICC in any way, please send a note to info@wicc.ca.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the individuals who work in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $19.2 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

