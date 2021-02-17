Economical Insurance Implements CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance for Digital Document Delivery

TORONTO, ON, FEB. 17, 2021/insPRESS/ – CSIO is pleased to announce that Economical Insurance has implemented CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance as its preferred solution for the digital delivery of policy documents in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic region. Customers insured through Economical Insurance will now have the ability to request personal and Individually Rated Commercial Auto policy documents and liability slips to be sent securely via email. The solution also provides customers the option to store their liability slip as an eSlip in their mobile wallet.

“We continue to inspire confidence by listening and responding to feedback from customers and brokers, with the goal to make insurance simpler and more sustainable,” said Tatjana Lalkovic, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Economical Insurance and CSIO Board Member. “With our customer experience rapidly becoming more digital, we’re pleased to now offer the option for customers who prefer electronic documents instead of print.”

Launched in early 2018, My Proof of Insurance was developed as a result of industry collaboration among insurers and brokers to meet the growing consumer demand for easier and convenient digital options within the P&C landscape. Benefits of using the solution include the ability for insurance providers and brokers to send policy documents to customers across the country instantly, saving significant time and money associated with traditional paper mail. Bank-grade security built within the solution also ensures personal data is protected. Since its release, support for My Proof of Insurance has grown year over year, with 2020 seeing a 400% increase in eSlips and documents sent compared to 2019.

Economical Insurance, known for providing brokers and customers with meaningful solutions, remains committed to that promise with their decision to leverage My Proof of Insurance.

“CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance helps us provide customers a convenient option to access their insurance documents digitally,” says Lalkovic. “This advancement reflects our commitment to drive innovation in the broker channel and to help our broker partners empower their customers with reliable and innovative service.”

For more information on My Proof of Insurance, watch this short video or visit us at csio.com.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

About Economical Insurance

Economical Mutual Insurance Company (“Economical” or “Economical Insurance”, which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada, with over $2.8 billion in annual gross written premiums for the year ended December 31, 2020 and over $6.6 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020. Economical is a Canadian-owned and operated company that services the insurance needs of more than one million customers.

