EFI Global expands Canadian offerings through acquisition of Wentzell Engineering Limited

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 9, 2021/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services and a division of Sedgwick, announced it has acquired Wentzell Engineering Limited. Wentzell provides professional investigative and engineering services to insurance companies, adjusters, law firms, corporations and law enforcement agencies throughout Atlantic Canada.

With this strategic acquisition, EFI Global expands its fire investigation and forensic engineering service lines in Canada and supports the company’s ongoing growth strategy for North America. Joining forces also opens access to more diverse, localized training and expertise across both teams, while Wentzell will drive new engineering capacity through shared sales service and support from EFI Global.

“We are thrilled to add the Wentzell team to the EFI Global family and fuel our continued growth in the Canadian market,” said Jeremy Mele, president of EFI Global. “Wentzell has deep local expertise, the latest technology and equipment and a skilled talent network that will be vital assets to us in providing the highest quality services to our clients.”

“As the insurance market shifts, this move will provide a new platform for Wentzell to grow and share in the services and support EFI Global provides,” said Ryan Grimm, president of Wentzell Engineering. “Our team has the technical expertise and equipment that, combined with EFI Global’s technical capabilities and excellent service, will provide the Atlantic Canada region with unmatched service in forensic engineering investigations. This acquisition will make EFI Global the largest multidiscipline forensic firm in Atlantic Canada offering engineering, fire and environmental services.”

For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, a Sedgwick company, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, New Zealand, South Africa, U.K. and the U.S. as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

