EFI Global launches the structural engineering service line in Ontario

RICHMOND HILL, ON, OCT. 21, 2020/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, today announced the launch of the structural engineering service line to its growing service expertise. This launch is a direct response to increase support and demand from our loyal clients throughout Canada. Structural engineering is a common discipline however in the application to insurance related losses, it takes a unique combination of skill sets to offer a tailored solution to post losses. EFI Global understands those client needs.

EFI Global has been methodically expanding its team and is pleased to announce Kais Marmarchi and Grace Lee will lead its new structural engineering team. Kais Marmarchi, P.Eng., BDS a professional engineer with over 40 years of industry experience. A graduate of Baghdad University with a BASc in Civil Engineering, Kais’s expertise lies in structural design and the analysis of various building types, including residential, industrial, and parking garages with various structural systems, including wood frame, steel, and concrete. Grace Lee, PEO EIT, BASc, engineering in training (EIT) has three years of industry experience in conducting structural assessments and design for various buildings, structures and equipment in reinforced concrete and steel, with a focus on fitness-for-service stress assessments and structural dynamics.

“We are very excited about this launch of our new service line in Ontario,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “With the experience of Kais and Grace we can accommodate all types of clients requests from small property damage assessments to large infrastructure failures.”

This new structural engineering team has team has worked on common types of damages that include fires, fallen trees, snow and ice damage, water damage, vehicle crashes, and foundation cracking.

The structural forensic team in Canada has over 40 years of industry experience, including capabilities in servicing work dealing with structural condition assessments, cause of loss, destructive and non-destructive qualitative analysis, retrofit repair design, construction shoring design, construction oversight and coordination, and third party review.

EFI Global has five locations serving Ontario. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Kais Marmarchi | senior adjuster special risks | Kais.Marmarchi@efiglobal.com

Grace Lee | junior structural | Grace.Lee@efiglobal.com

About EFI Global

EFI Global, a Sedgwick company, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in Brazil, Canada, Columbia, South Africa, U.K. and the U.S. as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

# # #