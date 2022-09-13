Engage with FIRST Canada at the 2022 Applied Net Convention

September 13, 2022 by FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022/insPRESS/ – Engage with FIRST Canada and provide innovative payment solutions directly from your BMS with FIRST PayTM for Applied Epic® on October 2 – 5 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville. Speak with the FIRST Canada team at
Applied Net 2022 and learn about the new features in the latest release of FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic®.
FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic®, simplifies the payment process and offers payment plans directly from your BMS, now with even more efficiency and flexibility. Enhance your service and client experience, improve operational efficiencies, while reducing your receivables and administration costs.
Learn more about FIRST Pay™ for Applied Epic®:
New Features
Improved Functionality
Visit our booth and speak to Stuart Bruce, CEO; David Caringi, Chief Sales Officer; Michael Khouri, AVP National Accounts; and Madison Freeston, Technology Solutions Consultant to learn how you can easily create customized payment options in a few simple clicks directly from Applied Epic®.
|Stuart Bruce
CEO
|David Caringi
Chief Sales Officer
|Michael Khouri
AVP National Accounts
|Madison Freeston
Technology Solutions Consultant
About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $50 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Crystal Macklin
SVP Marketing & Communications
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca
647 308 4944