Envista Forensics Expands Construction Claims and Industrial Hygiene Groups in Toronto

TORONTO, ON, August 4, 2021/insPRESS – Envista Forensics, a leading global forensic consulting company, welcomes Martin Hoey, B.Sc., AssocRICS, PQS, PMP and Joelle Reid, C.Tech, CRSP to their Toronto office.

Hoey, who joins as a Senior Project Engineer in the Construction Claims and Dispute Resolution Group, adds significant international experience and expertise to an already comprehensive team. With Envista, Hoey will use his considerable domestic and international experience to provide expert advice to our clients in matters related to construction delay analysis, construction dispute resolution, and quantity surveying.

“I am truly looking forward to the daily challenges, the growth of the Construction Claims team and the opportunity to solve complex issues for our clients,” Hoey expressed.

With over 90 percent of Canadian construction projects experiencing some kind of delay, Envista’s Construction Claims and Dispute Resolution team are experts at construction schedule delay and disruption analysis to establish cause and effect relationships, demonstrating responsibility, and entitlement.

Reid, an environmental specialist with ten years of industry experience, joins Envista’s Environmental and Industrial Hygiene Group as a Senior Project Consultant. She will be responsible for collaborating closely with colleagues from a variety of disciplines to provide clients with a multi-faceted approach to claim resolution within the Environmental and Industrial Hygiene space.

“The Envista team is a collective of forward-thinking professionals, and I am thrilled to be joining their ranks,” stated Reid. “I look forward to connecting with new and existing clients and colleagues and helping to expand environmental and industrial hygiene service offerings across Canada.”

Martin Hoey can be reached at martin.hoey@envistaforensics.com or (647) 208-9213 and Joelle Reid can be reached at Joelle.reid@envistaforensics.com or (647) 215-2483. To submit an assignment, please visit Envista’s website at www.envistaforensics.com.

