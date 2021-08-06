Envista Forensics Expands Electrical Team in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, AUGUST 6, 2021/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a leading global forensic consulting company, welcomes Tosin Olopade as Electrical Project Engineer to the Calgary office. Olopade joins Envista’s electrical division to assist in expanding services to their western Canadian clients.

Olopade, a professional engineer (P.Eng.) and registered Project Management Professional (PMP), has over six years of experience as a design and field engineer in electrical power systems engineering, and over eight years experience managing projects from inception to project completion. Olopade’s expertise lies in low- to medium-voltage power transmission and distribution systems planning, design, and construction managment including fault current calculation, series coordination of distribution equipment using appropriate tools and CAD applications.

“Envista’s distinction for providing vital consulting services to clients during critical times is outstanding,” Tosin remarked. “I am excited to join the team and continue to spread this culture to our local clients.”

Envista’s western Canada team has a highly respected reputation for handling large loss and complex failure analysis claims, working with insurers and litigators to provide extensive analysis and detailed legal reporting, as well as counsel and expert witness services for multi-disciplinary claims or legal matters.

“We are very excited to have Tosin join our team,” shares Kathleen Hopkins, District Manager, Envista Forensics, Western Canada. “With Tosin’s area of expertise, we are able to expand the services we currently offer within the Electrical Group.”

Tosin Olopade can be reached at tosin.olopade@envistaforensics.com or (403) 540-4063.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

