Ethical Insurance Hosts Inaugural Q&A Session: Brokers Invited to Join Pioneering Shariah-Compliant Commercial Insurance Offering

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 26, 2024/insPRESS/ – Ethical Insurance, a groundbreaking initiative by CHES Special Risk, is excited to announce its inaugural Q&A session. This event is designed to provide valuable insights into the transformative offerings of Ethical Insurance and extends a warm invitation to brokers to join us in this pioneering endeavor.

Scheduled for March 27, 2024, at 1 PM EST, the session will be led by Gary Hirst, CEO and President at CHES Special Risk. As the driving force behind the establishment of this company and the innovative product in Canada, Gary brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.

“We are thrilled to launch our first Q&A session for Ethical Insurance,” said Gary Hirst. “This event is an opportunity for brokers to learn more about our innovative offerings, ask questions, and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of insurance in Canada.”

Ethical Insurance stands as a pioneering step forward for Canada in Shariah-compliant commercial insurance solutions space, representing a pivotal moment in the insurance industry’s development. Crafted to uphold ethical principles and promote social responsibility, Ethical Insurance surpasses conventional insurance practices by meticulously assessing the effects of its policies and operations on a range of stakeholders, including acquisition processes, transactions, and overall participant experiences.

During the session, participants will have the chance to gain insights into Ethical Insurance’s unique features, benefits, and how it stands out in the market. Brokers will also have the opportunity to interact directly with Gary Hirst and the Ethical Insurance team, fostering a deeper understanding of the company’s mission and vision.

“We believe that Ethical Insurance represents a new era of ethical and sustainable insurance solutions,” added Gary Hirst. “We look forward to welcoming brokers to this session and exploring how we can collaborate to create positive impacts in the insurance industry.”

The agenda for the session includes:

Introduction to Ethical Insurance : Understanding the company’s mission, values, and unique offerings.

: Understanding the company’s mission, values, and unique offerings. Benefits of Ethical Insurance: Exploring the advantages for brokers and clients alike.

Exploring the advantages for brokers and clients alike. Collaborative Opportunities : How brokers can work together to promote ethical and Shariah-compliant solutions.

: How brokers can work together to promote ethical and Shariah-compliant solutions. Q&A Session: An opportunity for attendees to ask questions, share insights, and engage in meaningful discussions.

Ethical Insurance offers brokers the opportunity to become appointed brokers and participate in this exclusive product offering, catering to the unique needs of the Islamic finance industry.

Brokers interested in attending the Ethical Insurance Q&A session can register at https://cloud.email.chesspecialrisk.ca/EthicalInsurance. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

About Ethical Insurance

Ethical Insurance is Canada’s pioneering Shariah-compliant commercial insurance launched in Ontario. This groundbreaking initiative revolutionizes insurance practices, prioritizing ethical values and social responsibility. As the first Shariah-compliant insurance provider in Canada, Ethical Insurance aligns with ethical and socially conscious principles, catering to Commercial Property liability and Construction risks for Ontario-based clients. The company is committed to delivering specialized products and services tailored to diverse needs, including new immigrants seeking insurance solutions aligned with their ethical and religious principles. With transparency, fairness, and social responsibility at its core, Ethical Insurance ensures compliance with Shariah principles, guided by a dedicated Shariah Supervisory Board led by Sheikh Zubair Miah and Sheikh Muhammad Shikder from Al Huda Shariah Advisory Services Limited.