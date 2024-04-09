Expand Your Horizons with FIRST Canada at the 2024 IBAA Convention

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 9, 2024/insPRESS/ – Expand your horizons with innovative payment solutions from FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada). Enhance your offering with flexible payment options, elevate your client experience, and enhance your value proposition. FIRST Canada is committed to helping their brokers grow with expanded capabilities and prepare for future opportunities.

Connect with FIRST Canada at the 2024 IBAA Convention on May 5 – 8 at the Fairmont Banff Springs. The team will demonstrate the latest in innovative payment solutions that offer anytime, anywhere, payments, and streamlined operations.

Dave Caringi

Chief Sales Officer

416 216 1789 Tas Kurji

VP, Industry Relations and

Strategic Partnerships

604 351 5266

Susanna Fraser-Kuipers

AVP, Product Strategy and Customer Success

403 830 8367

Jordan Abrams

Relationship Manager

403 835 6424 Brett Stafford

Relationship Manager

780 806 0349

Scalable Growth



Visit the FIRST Canada team to learn how you can customize your payment offering to retain more clients and close business more efficiently, empowering you to expand your horizons. Expand your growth with FIRST Pay™, their in-market suite of APIs that allows you to easily offer convenient payment solutions and automate workflows via your website, portal, or BMS. Expand your horizons with the future of insurance payment solutions and FIRST Canada.

Enter to Win: While at the FIRST Canada booth, speak with a member of their sales team and enter your name into the draw for a GoPro Hero 12.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $56 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP, Marketing and Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944