Expand Your Horizons with FIRST Canada at the 2024 P&C Insurance Day

Voir français ci-dessous

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 13, 2024/insPRESS/ – Expand your horizons with innovative payment solutions from FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada). Enhance your offering with flexible payment options, elevate your client experience, and enhance your value proposition. FIRST Canada is committed to helping their brokers grow with expanded capabilities and prepare for future opportunities.

Join FIRST Canada at the P&C Insurance Day on Thursday, March 28 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Their team will demonstrate the latest in innovative payment solutions that offer anytime, anywhere, payments, and streamlined operations.

Eric Bissonnette

Regional President

514 688 8252

— Alexander Subirana

Assistant Vice President

Relationship Manager

514 292 6209 Karl Hamaoui

Senior Relationship Manager

514 605 7034

Visit the FIRST Canada team to learn how you can customize your payment offering to retain more clients and close business more efficiently, empowering you to expand your horizons. Expand your growth with FIRST Pay™, their in-market suite of APIs that allows you to easily offer convenient payment solutions and automate workflows via your website, portal, or BMS. Expand your horizons with the future of insurance payment solutions and FIRST Canada.

Enter to Win: While at the FIRST Canada booth, speak with a member of their sales team and enter your name into the draw for a GoPro Hero 12.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $56 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944

—

Élargissez vos horizons avec FIRST Canada lors de la Journée de l’assurance de dommages 2024

TORONTO, ON, LE 13 MARS 2024/insPRESS/ – Élargissez vos horizons grâce aux solutions de paiement novatrices de Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada (FIRST Canada). Améliorez votre offre avec des options de paiement flexibles, élevez votre expérience client et améliorez votre proposition de valeur. FIRST Canada s’engage à aider ses courtiers à croître avec des capacités accrues et à se préparer pour les opportunités futures.

Joignez-vous à FIRST Canada lors de la Journée de l’assurance de dommages le jeudi 28 mars au Palais des congrès de Montréal. Leur équipe présentera les solutions de paiement novatrices les plus récentes qui permettent d’effectuer des paiements en tout temps et en tout lieu, et de standardiser les opérations.

Eric Bissonnette

Président régional

514 688 8252

— Alexander Subirana

Vice-président adjoint

des relations clients

514 292 6209 Karl Hamaoui

Directeur principal des relations clients

514 605 7034

Visitez l’équipe de FIRST Canada pour apprendre comment vous pouvez personnaliser votre offre de paiement pour augmenter la loyauté de plus de clients et conclure des affaires plus efficacement, vous donnant ainsi les moyens d’élargir vos horizons. Développez votre croissance avec FIRST PayMC, leur suite d’APIs du marché qui vous permet d’offrir facilement des solutions de paiement pratiques et d’automatiser les flux de travail via votre site internet, votre portail ou votre BMS. Élargissez vos horizons avec l’avenir des solutions de paiement d’assurance et FIRST Canada.

Participez pour gagner: Au kiosque de FIRST Canada, discutez avec un membre de l’équipe des ventes et inscrivez votre nom au tirage d’une GoPro Hero 12.

À propose de Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada

Financement d’Assurance du Canada (FIRST Canada) offre au marché canadien de l’assurance des solutions de paiement novatrices. Les courtiers, grossistes et assureurs peuvent s’associer à FIRST Canada et élargir leur offre afin d’offrir plus de valeur, de choix et de commodité à tous leurs clients. La force combinée de l’équipe dévouée de FIRST Canada, de son offre évoluée et de sa plateforme innovatrice permet à ses partenaires de faire face à l’avenir exigeant du marché canadien de l’assurance, outillés de solutions de pointe pour réussir. FIRST Canada fait partie de Wintrust (Nasdaq : WTFC) une compagnie de services financiers avec plus de 56 milliards de dollars d’actifs et une partie des plus grandes compagnies de financement de primes en Amérique du Nord. Suivez FIRST Canada sur LinkedIn et Twitter. Pour plus d’information sur l’entreprise, visitez www.firstinsurancefunding.ca/fr.

Pour plus d’informations:

Eric Bissonnette

Président régional, région de l’Est

Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada

eric.bissonnette@firstinsurancefunding.ca

514 688 8252