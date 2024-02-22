First Acre Insurance Enhances Canadian Farmer Benefits: Introduces Legal and Additional Support Services for All, with Option to Include Comprehensive Legal Expense Insurance

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 22, 2024/insPRESS/ – First Acre Insurance, a Managing General Agent (MGA) reshaping the agricultural insurance sector, is now providing its agricultural policyholders with access to a general Legal Helpline and Emotional Support Assistance services, with the option to include Legal Expense Insurance for unexpected legal events.

The Agricultural Digital First MGA has partnered with Toronto-based ARAG Legal Solutions Inc., part of the ARAG Group, the global leader in legal expense insurance (LEI) with over 85 years of experience in and currently active in 19 countries – including Canada, the USA, and Australia.

“Providing Canadian farmers with emotional support services and comprehensive legal expense insurance through our policies is a top priority,” said Robin Shufelt. “Farmers in Canada face an immense amount of pressure both personally and professionally, and having access to these services can make all the difference when navigating through diverse situations. We are committed to offering farmers solutions to help them cope with the challenges they face.”

First Acre Insurance policyholders will now have unlimited access to a general legal helpline, through which they will receive confidential general legal assistance and information over the phone relating to any legal problem affecting their family and/or business. Policyholders will also have access to emotional support assistance services, through which they can confidentially speak with a professional counsellor about any work or personal issues which may be affecting them.

“ARAG is thrilled to be a part of this launch.” said Alex Manning, Vice President of Sales, Corporate Partnerships, ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. “First Acre is pioneering an innovative digital solution in the agricultural insurance arena, marking a significant and forward-thinking milestone. Their inclusion of legal solutions as a fundamental component of their services is a proactive step towards assisting Canadian farmers. This approach not only aids in identifying and managing legal risk exposures but also equips them with essential tools to handle such risks and the related stress. Ultimately, it ensures the protection of their legal rights amidst the complexities of the current economic landscape.”

In addition to the Legal Helpline and Emotional Support Assistance services, policyholders will have the option to include Legal Expense Insurance coverage for a wide range of day-to-day legal risks, such as employment issues, contract disputes and tax protection, providing them with a comprehensive legal risk mitigation solution.

With a deep-rooted commitment to modernizing insurance for the 21st-century farmer, First Acre Insurance emerges as a key provider of tailored insurance solutions, meeting the evolving needs of the contemporary farming community, including legal challenges.

About First Acre Insurance

First Acre Insurance is a one of its kind insurtech and managing general agent offering fully customizable insurance policies to the 21st century farmer through brokers. Backed by agricultural expertise and passion, the company relentlessly innovates for the agriculture insurance sector. As a result, brokers can now help farmers better mitigate risks and protect their investments with policies tailored to their specific needs. First Acre Insurance operates in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

More at: www.firstacre.ca

About ARAG Legal Solutions Inc.

ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. (ARAG) is the Canadian market leader and managing general agent specializing exclusively in Legal Expense Insurance. Working with broker, insurer, and mutual partners, we create access to justice solutions for Canadian families, small business owners, strata councils / condominium boards and residential landlords. Our policies are underwritten by HDI Global Specialty SE.

ARAG is part of the ARAG Group, the largest family-owned enterprise in the German insurance industry. Active in 19 countries – including the US and Australia – ARAG is also represented by international branches, subsidiaries, and shareholdings in numerous international markets in which it holds a leading position as a provider of legal insurance and legal services. With around 4,700 employees, the Group generates revenue and premium income totaling more than €2.2 billion.

More at: www.arag.ca

*Legal Expense Insurance is underwritten by HDI Global Specialty SE with claims administered by ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. Legal Assistance services are provided by ARAG Legal Solutions Inc.