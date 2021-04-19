FIRST Canada proud partner of Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba

TORONTO, ON, APR. 19, 2021/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payments, is proud to partner with the Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba (IBAM).

The Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba (IBAM) represents more than 2,000 property and casualty (P&C) insurance brokers in over 120 communities across Manitoba. The association’s objective is to advocate for consumers of insurance and to uphold the professional standards of insurance brokers.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to our industry and to further support the brokers and their clients in the province of Manitoba, we’re proud to partner with IBAM,” said Dave Caringi, chief sales officer at FIRST Canada. “We look forward to continuing to support the association and its annual initiatives through this partnership.”

“IBAM’s work centres on developing and supporting brokerages so they can better serve their clients with more choices and professional advice,” said Grant Wainikka, IBAM CEO. “We appreciate the support and work of our industry partners like FIRST Canada.”

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian insurance market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all of their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $45 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance company in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

About IBAM

The Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba (IBAM) is a not-for-profit association that represents over 2,000 property and casualty (P&C) insurance brokers, in 300 storefronts in over 120 communities across Manitoba. The Association’s objective is to advocate for consumers of insurance and to uphold the professional standards of insurance brokers. IBAM promotes qualified service and integrity among brokers and works to ensure that consumers of insurance have professional advice and freedom of choice in their selection of property and casualty (P&C) insurance coverages.

